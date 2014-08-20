© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
MARFA-clouds-bg.svg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support news and music in West Texas with a year-end gift.
west-texas-talk-2
West Texas Talk

Davis Mountains Hummingbird Festival &amp; Old Fort Day

By Marfa Public Radio
Published August 20, 2014 at 12:01 PM CDT
photo-17-5
Fort Davis Chamber of Commerce Director Robert Alvarez is seen here with K. Yoland on August 20, 2014. (Jefferson Yen/Marfa Public Radio)

On today's Talk at Ten we spoke with Richard Alvarez, the Executive Director of Fort Davis Chamber of Commerce, about the upcoming Hummingbird Festival which will take place in Fort Davis starting tomorrow.  Activities during the event will allow visitors to view these wonderful creatures in their natural setting at locations throughout the Davis Mountains. Viewing sites include the Nature Conservancy’s Davis Mountains Preserve, the Chihuahuan Desert Nature Center and Botanical Gardens, McDonald Observatory, the Davis Mountains State Park and a host of other locations.  The festival will last through Saturday. We also discussed the Old Fort Day on August 30th.

[gallery ids="20260,20261,20262,20263"]

For further information, visit www.fortdavis.com.

Tags
West Texas Talk Fort Davishummingbird festivalOld Fort Day
Marfa Public Radio
Marfa Public Radio
See stories by Marfa Public Radio
Latest Episodes: