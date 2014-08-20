On today's Talk at Ten we spoke with Richard Alvarez, the Executive Director of Fort Davis Chamber of Commerce, about the upcoming Hummingbird Festival which will take place in Fort Davis starting tomorrow. Activities during the event will allow visitors to view these wonderful creatures in their natural setting at locations throughout the Davis Mountains. Viewing sites include the Nature Conservancy’s Davis Mountains Preserve, the Chihuahuan Desert Nature Center and Botanical Gardens, McDonald Observatory, the Davis Mountains State Park and a host of other locations. The festival will last through Saturday. We also discussed the Old Fort Day on August 30th.

[gallery ids="20260,20261,20262,20263"]

For further information, visit www.fortdavis.com.