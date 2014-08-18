Upcoming Exhibit: "Ann Marie Nafziger: Field Notes"
Artist Ann Marie Nafziger speaks with host K. Yoland about her new exhibit Field Notes at Marfa Contemporary, curated by Dr. Natalie Maria Roncone. The exhibition opens Sunday, August 24th 5-7pm.
Ann Marie is a painter based in Marfa, Texas. Her work is influenced by direct experiences with landscape, and is especially concerned with qualities of temporality, instability, and mutation, as perceived in the environment.
A reception will be held Sunday, August 24th from 5 to 7 PM to celebrate the opening, and the exhibit will be on display until October 3rd.