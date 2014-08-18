© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
West Texas Talk

Upcoming Exhibit: "Ann Marie Nafziger: Field Notes"

By Marfa Public Radio
Published August 18, 2014 at 12:48 PM CDT
photo-19-6
Artist Ann Marie Nafziger at Marfa Public Radio (Photo - Jefferson Yen)

Artist Ann Marie Nafziger speaks with host K. Yoland about her new exhibit Field Notes at  Marfa Contemporary, curated by Dr. Natalie Maria Roncone. The exhibition opens Sunday, August 24th 5-7pm.


nafziger_desert_bloom
Field Notes 2014: Desert Bloom, Copyright Ann Marie Nafziger


Ann Marie is a painter based in Marfa, Texas. Her work is influenced by direct experiences with landscape, and is especially concerned with qualities of temporality, instability, and mutation, as perceived in the environment.


A reception will be held  Sunday, August 24th from 5 to 7 PM to celebrate the opening, and the exhibit will be on display until October 3rd.

