K. Yoland speaks with producer Jessica Chermayeff whose documentary follows the artist Kehinde Wiley.

[gallery ids="20212,20204,20211"]

Famous for his vibrant reinterpretations of classical portraits featuring African-American men, the documentary Kehinde Wiley: An Economy of Grace follows the New York based artist as he steps out of his comfort zone to create a series of paintings of women for the first time. Kehinde finds his models on the streets of New York and enlists Riccardo Tisci of Givenchy to create couture gowns for each woman. The film traces the artist’s process from concept to canvas as he reveals to us another side of black femininity.