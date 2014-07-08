Emily Williams of the Texas Observer on Property Tax Lending

Emily Williams, Publisher of the Texas Observer, joins Lorn Matalon and Travis Bubenik to discuss the property tax lending industry in Texas.

The cover story of the magazine's July issue digs into the history of what some have described as a predatory business that targets low-income homeowners. Property tax loans have been likened to the payday loan business, but legal enterprises.

While property tax lending is a time-tested, risk-free financial model for the lender, it often costs the borrower more than they once anticipated.