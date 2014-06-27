Iraqi Author and Poet Sinan Antoon

Rachel Monroe sat down with Lannan resident Sinan Antoon, Iraqi author and poet born in Baghdad to an Iraqi father and American mother. Antoon graduated with a M.A. in Arab Studies from Georgetown University and a PhD from Harvard in Arabic and Islamic Studies. His co-translation of Unfortunately, it was Paradise, a selection of Mahmoud Darwish’s poems, was nominated for the PEN Prize for translation in 2004. His translation of Toni Morrison’s Homeis forthcoming in Arabic in 2014. Mr. Antoon is also the co-founder and co-editor of the e-zine Jadaliyya.