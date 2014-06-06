© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
West Texas Talk

Big Bend author, Beth Garcia, returns with the Deputy Ricos Series

Published June 6, 2014 at 4:40 PM CDT
photo-2-11
Beth Garcia discuses her developing Deputy Ricos Tales series.

Writer Beth Garcia,  joined K. Yoland in the studio today to  speak about not only her most recent three books, all of which belong to the Deputy Ricos Tales, but also her personal writing process.  The first book of the series, One Bloody Shirt at a Time won the Texas Authors Association's "Best Crime Novel of the Year" award in 2013.  Ms. Garcia will be at the Alpine Public Library tonight reading  selections from her work.  The reading and book signing starts at 7 and goes till 9, the address is 805 West Avenue E.  Tickets are $25 and include wine and snacks. All proceeds benefit the library.  For more information contact the library at (432) 837-2621.

