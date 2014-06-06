Big Bend author, Beth Garcia, returns with the Deputy Ricos Series

Writer Beth Garcia, joined K. Yoland in the studio today to speak about not only her most recent three books, all of which belong to the Deputy Ricos Tales, but also her personal writing process. The first book of the series, One Bloody Shirt at a Time won the Texas Authors Association's "Best Crime Novel of the Year" award in 2013. Ms. Garcia will be at the Alpine Public Library tonight reading selections from her work. The reading and book signing starts at 7 and goes till 9, the address is 805 West Avenue E. Tickets are $25 and include wine and snacks. All proceeds benefit the library. For more information contact the library at (432) 837-2621.