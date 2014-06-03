© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
West Texas Talk

Summer Shakeup Chinati Foundation with School and Master Naturalist

Published June 3, 2014 at 11:38 AM CDT
tlk-10

Andy Peters, Michael Roch, Garrick Stephens, Gabby Garballo, Patricio Schmiegelow, and Jennie Lyn Hamilton stopped by KRTS to speak about the 2014 Summer Shakeup. The program targets both preschool to first graders and those entering the 5th to the 12th grade.


The Summer Shakeup is a joint effort of Marfa Live Arts, the Chinati Foundation, the Tierra Grande Chapter of Texas Master Naturalist Program, and Marfa ISD.


For more information, contact Marfa ISD by calling (432) 729-4252

