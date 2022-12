Marfa Contemporary will celebrate the opening of an exhibition by New York native, Chuck Webster. The opening reception for Woven with a Silent Motto: Drawing 1977-2014 will be held Friday, May 23, 2014, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. The reception is free and open to the public. The exhibit will run through August 17, 2014.

