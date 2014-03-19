"Women in Film" MicroCinema at Sul Ross

Today we talk to Dona Roman of Sul Ross State University's Theatre Department about the their Third Annual MicroCinema Series. This year, they'll be screening eight films to celebrate women filmmakers. The screenings will take place Thursday through Saturday and there will be discussions following each film.

The screening schedule is as follows:

Thursday, March 20

Shooting Women

A film by Alexis Krasilovsky

54 minutes - Documentary, 2008, English

SPECIAL SCREENING: OPEN ADMISSION. 8:30 p.m.

2013 Student Academy Award Winning Films: Women Directors

Dia de los Muertos (animated short, gold medal winner) 2013; 3 minutes

A film by Ashley Graham, Kate Reynolds, and Lindsey St. Pierre; Ringling College of Art and Design.

Miss Todd (foreign short, gold medal winner) 2013; 13 minutes

A film by Kristina Yee; National Film and Television School (United Kingdom)

Friday, March 21

The Musuo Sisters

A film by Marlo Poras, Produced by Marlo Poras and Yu Ying Wu Chou

80 minutes - Documentary/Drama, 2013, Mandarin/Mosuo/Tibetan, Subtitled

Felt, Feelings and Dreams

A film by Andrea Odezynska

SPECIAL SCREENING: OPEN ADMISSION. 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 22

The Last Hour

A film by Roua Alazawi (Iraq)

14 minutes - Drama – short, 2012, Arabic, Subtitled in English

Mixed Paints

A film by Deema Maghalseh

- Drama – short, 2012, Arabic, Subtitled

The Hurt Locker

A film by Kathryn Bigelow

130 Minutes - Narrative, 2008 – OSCAR WINNER, BEST FILM

Tickets are $5.00 per evening or $12.00 for a three-day pass. For more information regarding the films and ticket sales, please call 432-837-8218 or access sulross.edu/theatre.