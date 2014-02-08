Alpine's Love Your Community 5k

This Talk at Ten we are joined by Alpine Food Pantry President Jan Moeller, Sul Ross Assistant Vice President for Enrollment Services Mary Beth Marks, and Sul Ross Director of Alumni Affairs Karen Brown to discuss the Love Your Community 5K Walk/Run.

The Love Your Community 5K is a scenic walk/run to benefit the Food Pantry of Alpine and provide Sul Ross scholarships to Tri-County high school graduates. It is organized by the Sul Ross Alumni Association, in partnership with the Alpine Chamber of Commerce. The event is open to casual and competitive walkers and runners of all ages. There is no registration fee, though organizers ask that each participant raise a minimum of $50.

The walk/run will take place on Saturday, February 15 at 9am, starting from the Sul Ross State University campus in Alpine.