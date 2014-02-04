Artist Ana Maria Hernando's "The Illuminated Garden" comes to Marfa Contemporary

Artist Ana Maria Hernando creates installations, paintings, drawings and prints with a layering of natural and formal elements. Designs derived from her Argentinian background are blended with images of flowers, plants and insects. Influenced by the women she has encountered in her childhood she says: "One pressing image would be that of my grandmothers embroidering, washing, and ironing tablecloths. Later these embroidered beauties would be used, get stained, and covered with food." Hernando has made work with women from her own family, women of the mountains of Peru and cloistered nuns in Argentina.

Hernando's work includes solo exhibitions at BMoCA and The Tweed Museum of Art in Duluth, MN in 2005, and in an ancient cave at the International Center of Bethlehem in Palestine in 2008. In 2009 she created an installation made from colorful Peruvian hand-crocheted petticoats for her solo show at the MCA Denver. In 2010 she had a solo show at the Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art in Kansas City, MO, and participated in the Denver Biennial of the Americas at the Museo de las Americas.

Hernando's exhibit "The Illuminated Garden" will open on February 7 and will run till March 23 at Marfa Contemporary. There will also be an artist talk with Hernando on Saturday, February 8 from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm.

Fe de Erata / Correction: During the radio interview Ana mentions the crisis of Argentina and the riots. She by mistake said 1999, but she meant to say December 2001.