Mitch Clark, professor emeritus at Blackburn College, will be showing his latest series of paintings at the Drive-In Gallery at 510 W. San Antonio in Marfa. The show opening is Friday, November 15, from 5 to 7 pm.

Mitch talks about teaching, the arts community in Fort Worth during the 1950s and '60s, and the Dallas Museum of Art, as well as his own work.