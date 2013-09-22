Curator Fairfax Dorn on Ballroom Marfa's Comic Future

On Friday, September 27, KRTS visits with Curator and Executive Director, Fairfax Dorn, as she discusses Ballroom Marfa's fall visual arts exhibition, Comic Future, opening this evening. Artist Carroll Dunham and Adam Helm join the conversation.

Comic Future features work by artists "who employ the language of various and discordant approaches, such as abstraction and figuration, to twist representation of their immediate environment, thereby imbricating a skewed, often apocalyptic vision of the future."

The exhibition surveys political satire and cultural commentary through art movements ranging from capitalist realism to contemporary pop art, from the 1960s to the present. The works include early drawings by Sigmar Polke; collage by Walead Beshty; painting by Carroll Dunham and Peter Saul; alongside newer works by Dana Schutz, Sue Williams, Michael Williams, and Erik Parker; and sculpture by Aaron Curry, Liz Craft and Mike Kelley. A site-specific wall-installation by Arturo Herrera facing Highway 90 was commissioned by Ballroom Marfa

The show will be on view from September 27, 2013 through January 26, 2014.