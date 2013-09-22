Artist Gary Panter on Alternative Comics, Punk Music, and Animation

This Thursday on Talk at Ten, we invite Gary Panter into the studio to discuss his upcoming performance at Ballroom Marfa, as part of the trio of Devin Gary & Ross. They play the opening reception of Comic Future on Friday, from 6 to 8 PM. They will also bring a fourth member, Kramer.

Co-host David Hollander brings some rare comic books to the studio on speaks with Panter about his arrival in the punk music scene in Los Angeles in the late 1970s. They also talk about his experiences with the writer Philip K. Dick.