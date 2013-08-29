A Reporter Reflects on Egypt

In today's Talk at Ten, we chat with Megan Detrie who has been interning at KRTS this summer. Prior to her stint in Marfa, Megan was a reporter in the Middle East and North African from 2006-2013, largely based in Cairo, Egypt. She regularly reported on politics, food security, the environment and arts and culture, covering stories in Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Lebanon, Jordan and Ethiopia.

Megan talks about her experiences reporting in Egypt, and how the revolution inspired a new artistic outpouring.