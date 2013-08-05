Award-Winning Writer and BBQ Expert on his New Book

Author and food writer Robb Walsh makes his third appearance on Marfa Public Radio to discuss "Barbecue Crossroads: Notes and Recipes from a Southern Odyssey. Over plates of ribs and brisket, host Pete Szilagyi interviewed Walsh at Pizzitola's Barbecue in Houston, where Walsh is a writer for Houstonia magazine and food blogger.

Three of Walsh's 10 books have won James Beard awards for outstanding writing. "Barbecue Crossroads" tracks Walsh's journey from Texas to the east coast of the Carolinas in search of authentic barbecue and country cooking traditions. Photographer O. Rufus Lovett of Longview captured rich portraits of the men and women who cook the barbecue. The book is published by The University of Texas Press