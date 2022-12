On this episode of Talk at Ten, we speak to author and Alpine native Don Burgess. He's the editor of the new book Sierra Challenge: The Construction of the Chihuahua al Pacifico Railroad.

The Chihuahua al Pacifico railroad, completed in 1961, was one of the most challenging feats of engineering in the history of railroad construction. Burgess will talk about the book at the Museum of the Big Bend on August 1 at 6 PM.