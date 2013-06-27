© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
West Texas Talk

Funny Or Die is in Marfa

By Marfa Public Radio
Published June 27, 2013 at 6:54 AM CDT
Producer Betsy Koch/Funny Or Die

Marfa Public Radio talks with Betsy Koch, producer at Funny Or Die. Funny Or Die is a popular comedy website founded by actor Will Ferrell, screenwriter Adam McKay, and screenwriter Chris Henchy. Marfa Film Festival invited Funny Or Die to bring a lighthearted element to West Texas.

Funny Or Die will be stationed at the thrift store in Marfa throughout the film festival. Their social media enthusiast, Dashiell Driscoll will be telling customized jokes for people walking in. Also, they are screening some “funny videos” and will be serving novelty drinks. With “happier hour” featuring Friday and Saturday at 6-8 PM but they welcome any festival goers to stop by throughout the festival.

