Hear a conversation with Tommy Bertelsen, Troian Bellisario & Shane Coffey of the film Exiles, which screens at the Marfa Film Festival on Saturday, June 29. It's a Shakespeare-inspired short film about what Romeo and Juliet's life would be like if they ran away together.

Tommy, Troian and Shane also stopped by the studio on Sunday, June 30 for a follow-up interview where they shared more about making the film and their reaction to the world premiere.