Judd's Former Home and Studio in Manhattan Opens to the Public

The Judd Foundation is opening Donald Judd's former live-work space in Manhattan to the public on June 18. The museum at 101 Spring Street in Soho is another landmark in the story of Judd - the New Yorker who made Marfa, Texas his home, and a sculptor who transformed the way large-scale installations are exhibited and absorbed.

Today on Talk at Ten, hear interviews recorded live at a celebration of the museum's upcoming opening. Marfa resident Maiya Keck speaks with Judd’s neighbors and friends in New York, as well as the many people from Marfa, and the world, visiting New York City to celebrate the legacy of Donald Judd.