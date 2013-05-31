Rocker Bryan Adams Opens with Photography Show at Marfa Contemporary

He was one of the biggest acts in recorded music in the 1980s and '90s. Rock star Bryan Adams had a string of hits and a trophy shelf laden with Grammy Awards and other honors.

In the past decade, however, he's been a photographer, whose work with celebrities has graced magazine covers and gallery walls. His exhibit of photographs Exposed opens Friday night at the Marfa Contemporary.

The large limited edition prints include images from fashion shoots with British celebrities Sir Mick Jagger, Victoria Beckham, and Sir Ben Kingsley, as well Americans Lindsey Lohan, Mickey Rourke, and Sean Penn.

KRTS spoke with Bryan Adams earlier today from his home in London.