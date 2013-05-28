© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
West Texas Talk

Med Students Discuss Practicing Rural Medicine

Published May 28, 2013 at 12:06 PM CDT
Med student Petra Kelseyand Dr. Eddie Lowe.

If you've gone to the doctor in the Big Bend area, at some point you've probably seen a med student shadowing a local doctor. What's in like to jump from medical school in the big city to providing healthcare in a rural area? On today's episode, we talk to Eddie Lowe, a second year resident at JPS in Dallas, and Petra Kelsey, a second year medical student from UTMB in Galveston. They're both working one month stint at the Marfa Community Health Clinic.

