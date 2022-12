In this first installment from the SXSW Film, Interactive Media and Music festival on March 8th, News Director Rachel Osier Lindley interviews Karen Bernstein and Pete Szilagyi, our volunteer correspondents in Austin. They discuss what the team will be watching and listening to during the 8 days of SXSW and report on the Texas Film Hall of Fame inductees: the cast of Richard Linklater's second film, Dazed and Confused.