Greg Schwab on "Tom Sawyer and the Jackson's Island Pirates"

Gregory M. Schwab visited the Kay Burnett Studios to discuss the latest production of the Theater Department at Sul Ross State University. Tom Sawyer and the Jackson's Island Pirates will be presented at the Marshall Auditorium on Friday & Saturday, March 1 & 2, at 7:30 PM, and on Sunday, March 3, at 2 PM.

Schwab wrote and directed the children's play, which features a large number of SRSU theater students. The story follows the characters Tom Sawyer, Huck Finn, and Joe Harper, as they try their hand at pirating from a remote island.

Immediately following the performance, audience members can see the Senior Showcase of student Jordan Diebel, with her voice-and-dance production of A Walk Through Hollywood: from Classics to Present.