West Texas Talk

Oliver Rowe

Published February 16, 2013 at 12:33 PM CST
Oliver Rowe, photo courtesy of Focus Features.

British chef Oliver Rowe recently visited Marfa and Midland. He is a celebrated chef in London, and his Urban Chef television show was broadcast in the States. His London restaurants were among the first to spotlight localism in food sourcing.

Most recently Rowe has been at the Alice Waters restaurant, Chez Panisse in California. In 2011 he was part of the Cape Farewell expedition that brought scientists, artists, and craftsmen together to examine climate change. He appeared on Talk At Ten with Duncan Kennedy of Midland.

Chef Oliver Rowe with Duncan Kennedy of Midland, Marfa TX, January 2013.

Oliver Rowe and Tom Michael, West Texas Public Radio.

 

