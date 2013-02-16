British chef Oliver Rowe recently visited Marfa and Midland. He is a celebrated chef in London, and his Urban Chef television show was broadcast in the States. His London restaurants were among the first to spotlight localism in food sourcing.

Most recently Rowe has been at the Alice Waters restaurant, Chez Panisse in California. In 2011 he was part of the Cape Farewell expedition that brought scientists, artists, and craftsmen together to examine climate change. He appeared on Talk At Ten with Duncan Kennedy of Midland.