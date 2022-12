KRTS previews the Sunday performance of soprano Katharine Dain and pianist Jeffrey Grossman in Alpine at St. James Episcopal Church, at 4 PM. The performers are from the Piatigorsky Foundation in New York City. The event is sponsored by Marfa Public Radio.

Singer Katharine Dain has been praised by The New York Times for her "rich tone" and "deep emotion." Jeffrey Grossman studied piano at Harvard College, the Juilliard School, and Carnegie Mellon University.