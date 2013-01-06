© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
West Texas Talk

Derek Holzer

Published January 6, 2013 at 2:35 PM CST
derek-holzer-2

Sound artist Derek Holzer lives in Berlin and is leading a series of workshops on audio, noise, and electronics at the Marfa Book Company. The series is called, "Learning To Listen."

The son of a Marfa resident, Holzer leads the first installment on Sunday January 6, from 6-8 PM, with the second workshop, Monday night (January 7) from 6-8 PM. The workshops are being held at the Marfa Book Company on Highland Avenue. There will be a performance on Wednesday evening, at 8 PM, at 124 E El Paso Street.

You can view some of Holzer's work here.

 

