Louise Story is an investigative reporter for The New York Times, which published a major series on government subsidies. The series "United States of Subsidies" features this state-by-state interactive map and her detailed report on how the government of Texas leads the nation in corporate incentives.

We are speaking to Ms. Story on Talk At Ten on KRTS about her investigation and the effects on public education, her discussions with Governor Rick Perry, and conversations with business leaders across the state.

Ms. Story recently appeared on the MSNBC television program Morning Joe to talk about this investigative series. Yesterday she appeared on the NPR program Fresh Air. She contributed to the NY Times series on the financial crisis of 2008, which was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize (2009) and the Emmy Awards (2010).

Just today (December 6), Gov. Perry announced that Layne Christensen Co. is moving its global headquarters to The Woodlands, with an incentive of $1.3 million from the Texas Enterprise Fund. Perry claims the move will create 210 jobs and $6.7 million in capital investment. The governor's office adds, "execution of a state agreement is contingent upon finalization of local incentives."