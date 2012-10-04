Chinati Foundation conservator Bettina Landgrebe joins us on Talk at Ten today to discuss the completion of the restoration of Claes Oldenburg and Coosje van Bruggen’s Monument to the Last Horse. A champagne toast to celebrate the restoration takes place this Saturday at 11 AM at the statue. All events are part of Chinati Weekend 2012, October 5-7, an open weekend in celebration of John Chamberlain and his work. The Chinati Foundation presents collection viewing, talks, music and exhibitions free of charge. A complete schedule of events can be found on their website.