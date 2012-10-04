© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
MARFA-clouds-bg.svg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support news and music in West Texas with a year-end gift.
west-texas-talk-2
West Texas Talk

Bettina Landgrebe

By Marfa Public Radio
Published October 4, 2012 at 10:13 AM CDT
tlk_121004_landgrebe-3
Bettina Landgrebe.

Chinati Foundation conservator Bettina Landgrebe joins us on Talk at Ten today to discuss the completion of the restoration of Claes Oldenburg and Coosje van Bruggen’s Monument to the Last Horse. A champagne toast to celebrate the restoration takes place this Saturday at 11 AM at the statue. All events are part of Chinati Weekend 2012, October 5-7, an open weekend in celebration of John Chamberlain and his work. The Chinati Foundation presents collection viewing, talks, music and exhibitions free of charge. A complete schedule of events can be found on their website.

monument-to-the-last-horse
Monument to the Last Horse, by Claes Oldenburg and Coosje van Bruggen.

 

West Texas Talk
Marfa Public Radio
Marfa Public Radio
See stories by Marfa Public Radio
Latest Episodes: