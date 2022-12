On Talk at Ten today, hear a conversation with renowned curator Lynne Cooke. Cooke speaks at 3 PM this Saturday, October 6, as part of Chinati Weekend. Chinati Weekend begins this Friday, October 5, and runs through Sunday. This year, the annual celebration focuses on the artist John Chamberlain and his work. Chinati Weekend features free talks, music performances, and self-guided tours of the museum’s collections. A complete schedule is available here.