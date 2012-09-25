Axel Roessler from the ghost town of Lobo TX joins us on our morning interview show to preview the return of Desert Dust Cinema (September 28 & 29).

Lobo is located 60 miles west of Marfa along Hwy 90. Desert Dust Cinema features two 60-minute film programs, Friday and Saturday night, from 8 to 9 PM. There will be more than two dozen short films, from countries across the world.

There is no charge for the festival, and after the films there will be live music and assorted refreshments. Lobo is a ghost town that is infrequently open, and when it is, it is populated by a group of Germans who own property there.