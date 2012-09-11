© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
West Texas Talk

Yolanda Garcia Olivarez

By Marfa Public Radio
Published September 11, 2012 at 8:17 AM CDT
Yolanda Garcia Olivarez.

Our guest today is Yolanda Garcia Olivarez, Regional Administrator for the U.S. Small Business Administration. The SBA helps Americans start, build, and grow businesses. Olivarez will discuss the group's disaster assistance loans. As Regional Administrator, Olivarez is responsible for the delivery of the agency’s programs in Region VI, which is headquartered in Dallas and includes Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico and Oklahoma.  More information about this loan program is available on their website.

