Princeton School of Architecture students Anna Knoell and Matthew Bertsch join us for the second episode of Talk at Ten. They'll be discussing Marfa AAF: Postwar Art Conservation and Installation. The exhibition is on display in the gallery space adjacent to the Judd Foundation office off Highland Avenue in Marfa.

The exhibition opens Thursday, September 6, and runs through October 8. It's open for viewing Thursday to Sunday from 12 PM to 6 PM.