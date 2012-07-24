Fiddler, songwriter, entertainer, and chainsaw artist, and Fort Davis native Doug Moreland joins us to preview his performance at Viva Big Bend. Doug grew up in the Davis Mountains of Texas, the son of a colorful wainwright, blacksmith, and fiddle-playing ranch hand.

In January 2012, the multi-dimensional Country Music entertainer released The Flying Armadillos, the eighth of his fully independent albums. Named after his band, the album captured newborn songs with a traditional styling of fiddle, guitar, upright bass, and minimal drums. True to form, Doug’s original songs gathered influence from the western swing of Bob Wills and the easy-going style of Jimmy Buffett, mixed with humor the likes of Roger Miller. Hear the album here.

Doug has received a Will Rogers Cowboy Award for Western Music Male Performer of the Year from the Academy of Western Artists. He received an Entertainer of the Year award from the Texas Music Awards. Doug also appeared on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno with his former companion Holly-peño, a black and white McNab dog.

His most recent performance in West Texas was in Fort Davis for the For-The-Love-Of-Radio Barn Dance and Art Show.