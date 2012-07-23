© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
west-texas-talk-2
West Texas Talk

Amanda Shires

By Marfa Public Radio
Published July 23, 2012 at 11:24 AM CDT

Join us as we visit with the musicians of the Viva Big Bend Music Festival. Amanda Shires preforms Friday, July 27 at 8:30 PM at Padres in Marfa. In addition to being an excellent singer and violin player, Amanda Shires is a native West Texan. She has performed as a member of the Texas Playboys, Thrift Store Cowboys and Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit, in a duo with Rod Picott, and has released three solo albums. A reviewer once summed her up this way: “At times, her energetic, jittery vocals and eccentric lyrical subjects mark her out as a young female heir to the godfather of strange, Tom Waits. In her more conventional moments, Shires sounds like the weird young niece of Dolly Parton.” And that's a pretty apt description.

Photo courtesy of amandashires.squarespace.com

