Join us as we visit with the musicians of the Viva Big Bend Music Festival. Amanda Shires preforms Friday, July 27 at 8:30 PM at Padres in Marfa. In addition to being an excellent singer and violin player, Amanda Shires is a native West Texan. She has performed as a member of the Texas Playboys, Thrift Store Cowboys and Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit, in a duo with Rod Picott, and has released three solo albums. A reviewer once summed her up this way: “At times, her energetic, jittery vocals and eccentric lyrical subjects mark her out as a young female heir to the godfather of strange, Tom Waits. In her more conventional moments, Shires sounds like the weird young niece of Dolly Parton.” And that's a pretty apt description.