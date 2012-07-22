Our guest Mark Brandin is the founding director of the Marfa International School. The Marfa International School is a new private elementary and middle school (grades 1-8) starting classes in August. Brandin joins us to discuss the school's mission, curriculum, and goals, along with his own professional history. Brandin has been a teacher for over 20 years across the world, and has taught in Indonesia, Thailand and Peru, to name a few. To contact him for more information about the Marfa International School, including scholarship applications, email info@marfais.org.