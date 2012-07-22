© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
MARFA-clouds-bg.svg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support news and music in West Texas with a year-end gift.
west-texas-talk-2
West Texas Talk

Mark Brandin

By Marfa Public Radio
Published July 22, 2012 at 6:02 PM CDT
school_books_and_apple

Our guest Mark Brandin is the founding director of the Marfa International School. The Marfa International School is a new private elementary and middle school  (grades 1-8) starting classes in August. Brandin joins us to discuss the school's mission, curriculum, and goals, along with his own professional history. Brandin has been a teacher for over 20 years across the world, and has taught in Indonesia, Thailand and Peru, to name a few. To contact him for more information about the Marfa International School, including scholarship applications, email info@marfais.org.

West Texas Talk
Marfa Public Radio
Marfa Public Radio
See stories by Marfa Public Radio
Latest Episodes: