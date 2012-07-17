© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
MARFA-clouds-bg.svg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support news and music in West Texas with a year-end gift.
west-texas-talk-2
West Texas Talk

Faith Gay & Javier Arrendondo

By Marfa Public Radio
Published July 17, 2012 at 2:40 PM CDT
tlk_1200719_difabbio_arredondo_gay

All this week, Ballroom Marfa has hosted its free week-long DJ Camp at the Capri event space in Marfa, Texas. Ballroom Marfa Development Director JD DiFabbio and DJs and instructors Faith Gay & Javier Arrendondo join us to discuss the third in Ballroom's series of DJ Camps. The camps provide an opportunity for area youth to acquire essential, lifelong party-rocking skills on the ones and twos, the dance floor, flyer design and more. DJ Camp concludes with a free public performance by the student DJs, also at the Capri, on Saturday, July 21, beginning at 6pm.

West Texas Talk
Marfa Public Radio
Marfa Public Radio
See stories by Marfa Public Radio
Latest Episodes: