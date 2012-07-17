All this week, Ballroom Marfa has hosted its free week-long DJ Camp at the Capri event space in Marfa, Texas. Ballroom Marfa Development Director JD DiFabbio and DJs and instructors Faith Gay & Javier Arrendondo join us to discuss the third in Ballroom's series of DJ Camps. The camps provide an opportunity for area youth to acquire essential, lifelong party-rocking skills on the ones and twos, the dance floor, flyer design and more. DJ Camp concludes with a free public performance by the student DJs, also at the Capri, on Saturday, July 21, beginning at 6pm.