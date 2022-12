Author Don McLeese, former pop music critic at the Chicago Sun-Times and Austin American-Statesman, is our guest on today's Talk at 10. Country star and actor Dwight Yoakam is known for his tight jeans and cowboy hat, but Don McLeese's biography, Dwight Yoakam: A Thousand Miles from Nowhere, reveals an immensely talented, ambitious and articulate performer with a focus on the future.