Published June 10, 2012 at 4:56 PM CDT
Poet and Lannan writer in residence Orlando White talks about his book, Bone Light, and upcoming release of Let Errs.  White received a BFA in creative writing from the Institute of American Indian Arts (IAIA) in Santa Fe, and an MFA from Brown University. His poems have appeared in numerous publications, and has taught at Brown University, the Institute of American Indian Arts, The Art Center Design College, and Naropa University’s summer writing program. Currently, White teaches at Diné College and lives in Tsaile, Arizona. Orlando White will be reading this Saturday, June 16, at 6 PM at the Marfa Book Company.

