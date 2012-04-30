Gemma Dempsey is a producer at KCRW, the public radio station serving Los Angeles. Moving from her native London in 1994, she began working at KCRW, where she produced Morning Becomes Eclectic and New Ground. She later produced The Treatment, with host Elvis Mitchell, and currently presents The Global Gig Guide.

Dempsey has been involved in the world of music and film since the late eighties when she worked on the soundtrack of The Last Emperor. Other Music Supervision credits include Shallow Grave, Leaving Las Vegas, Little Buddha and Dear Frankie.