© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
MARFA-clouds-bg.svg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support news and music in West Texas with a year-end gift.
west-texas-talk-2
West Texas Talk

Gemma Dempsey

By Marfa Public Radio
Published April 30, 2012 at 4:16 PM CDT
gemma
Gemma Dempsey

Gemma Dempsey is a producer at KCRW, the public radio station serving Los Angeles. Moving from her native London in 1994, she began working at KCRW, where she produced Morning Becomes Eclectic and New Ground.  She later produced The Treatment, with host Elvis Mitchell, and currently presents  The Global Gig Guide.

Dempsey has been involved in the world of music and film since the late eighties when she worked on the soundtrack of The Last Emperor. Other Music Supervision credits include Shallow GraveLeaving Las VegasLittle Buddha and Dear Frankie.

gemmadempseytom

West Texas Talk
Marfa Public Radio
Marfa Public Radio
See stories by Marfa Public Radio
Latest Episodes: