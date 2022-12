Joining us on Talk at Ten today, it's Cat Cox and Jenny Grisham of Marfa Roller Derby.

It's “Mayhem in Marfa” on Saturday April 28th! Marfa Roller Derby and Tall City Roller Betties present the first ever roller derby bout in the Big Bend Area.

The Marfa and Midland Dicey Dames take on the El Paso Crash Test Dollies. Tickets are available at Americana in Alpine online at www.brownpapertickets.com.

Click here for a video of skaters in the KRTS hallways: MarfaDerby