John S. Davies and Nancy Sanders

This Saturday, April 21st, Ballroom Marfa hosts the 2nd annual presentation of The Reading, a professionally staged screenplay performance that showcases one of the winners of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ annual Nicholl Fellowship.

The Reading will again be directed by Dallas-based veteran actor/director John S. Davies and produced by Nancy Sanders and Carolyn Pfeiffer. John and Nancy join us on Talk at Ten today to discuss the performances.

The Reading will spotlight up-and-coming writer Dion Cook and his script, Cutter, about the genocide in the African nation of Rwanda in the mid-1990s.

There will be two free performances at Marfa’s Crowley Theater on Saturday, at 2 PM and 8 PM. To RSVP, visit Ballroom Marfa's website.