Dawn Switzer is the director of the Nutrition Center in Marfa. She comes onto the radio today to discuss the Nutrition Center's work, along with the local Meals on Wheels program.

The Nutrition Center is needing assistance for its programs. If you're available to volunteer during lunchtime, from 11am to 1pm, please contact 432-729-4703.

If you, your friends, or your neighbors want to join the Meals On Wheels program, call Dawn and she'll come to your house to set it up. Call 432-729-4703 between 8am and 1pm.