Nate Blakeslee, Senior Editor of Texas Monthly, has written in the April 2012 magazine about an issue that's been roiling in Far West Texas for several years: the shooting of wild burros in Big Bend Ranch State Park.

The article is called Home On The Range? It's a comprehensive report, with the subtitle: "How an ambitious plan to reintroduce desert bighorn sheep to Big Bend Ranch State Park has ignited a fresh debate about the politics of wildlife management, budget priorities, and who gets to play God in far West Texas."

In this Texas Monthly Q&Aon the topic, Blakeslee was interviewed by Karen Munguia.