Doris Daley & Don Cadden

Today we hear from Doris Daley, a cowboy poet from Calgary, Southern Alberta, Canada. Daley is one of the headliners for the 26th Annual Texas Cowboy Poetry Gathering this weekend in Alpine.

She’s wild and wooly, talks just a bit strange, hangs her hat on the Canadian range. She’s full of rhymes and full of grit, quick on the uptake, slow to spit. She scrubbed her neck, she fiddled and fussed. Her battle cry is “Alpine or bust!” Her poetry takes her throughout the west, but she always says, “I like Texas best!” She rides through life on a wing and a prayer; she’s never skinned or roped a bear. Her accent will only occasionally perplex us: it’s Doris Daley, thrilled to be back in Texas!

She'll be joined by Don Cadden, the gathering's committee president, and a cowboy poet himself. Don has performed his music and poetry at numerous other gatherings in Texas, Canada, and Arizona. He performs songs and poems that he has written, as well as the cowboy classics. Read more about Don here.