Barbara Gourley is the author of the children's book "The True Adventures of Tip, The Catahoula-Leopard Cowdog."

"One day my master was so busy putting things into his pickup, I wondered what he was doing. Then, early the next morning, while it was still dark, he hooked up the trailer to his pickup and came to get me. He said, "come on Tip, today is going to be a big day." Oh boy, was I happy! I was going to get to go somewhere."