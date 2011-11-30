Public television director Cara Carney introduces Western Perspectives, the new series on arts in West Texas, produced by Basin PBS.

"Western Perspective: Art & Creativity in West Texas" is being broadcast on Midland/Odessa public television on Friday, December 2, at 7:30 PM. This is the premiere of the program, which may become a series.

This episode features Marathon photographer James Evans, with segments on the Chinati Foundation and Marfa Public Radio, among others. Hear how Cara and her crew went about uncovering the artists and artworks of our West Texas communities.

Learn more: Western Perspective Premiere