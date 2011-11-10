Part-time Marfa resident John DeMers recently published Lone Star Chefs: Texas Masters Share Their Culinary Creations. DeMers is the author of dozens of books of food criticism, and his journalistic take on cuisine also finds an audience on the radio: he is the lively host of Delicious Mischief, a weekly radio show broadcast in Houston and Austin.

DeMers visits the KRTS studios and Talk At Ten to chat about the chefs and restaurants featured in Lone Star Chefs. The final chapter of the book is an examination of Cochineal, the Marfa restaurant owned by Tom Rapp and Toshi Sakihara. The book was released last month by Bright Sky Press, based in Houston.

http://youtu.be/uhzKDpeGvlE