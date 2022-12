Poet Fady Joudah is a Lannan Foundation writer-in-residence in Marfa. He appears on Talk At Ten live at 10 AM, with a rebroadcast at 6:30 PM. Born in Austin, Joudah practices medicine in Houston.

His first collection of poems, The Earth in the Attic, won him the Yale Series of Younger Poets Competition in 2007. Joudah translated Palestinian poet Mahmoud Darwish in The Butterfly’s Burden (2006), which was a finalist for the PEN Award for Poetry in Translation.