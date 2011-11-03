Avid gardener and nurseryman Chris Wiesinger calls himself the "The Bulb Hunter" for his pursuit of heirloom bulbs and hardy, well-adapted but often forgotten landscape plant varieties. He's our guest this morning, Friday, November 4, on Talk at Ten, Marfa Public Radio's daily interview program.

Chris's book, Heirloom Bulbs for Today, published earlier this year by Bright Sky Press, provides a colorful and comprehensive overview of hunting for heirloom bulbs and their use in contemporary landscapes. Chris will join us by phone from his office in East Texas.

As Gene Bussell wrote in Southern Living magazine: "If you live in rural Texas and a young man knocks on your door and asks permission to dig bulbs he spotted blooming on your land, say yes. He'll be sharing them with grateful gardeners across the south."