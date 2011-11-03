© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
MARFA-clouds-bg.svg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support news and music in West Texas with a year-end gift.
west-texas-talk-2
West Texas Talk

Chris Wiesinger

By Marfa Public Radio
Published November 3, 2011 at 4:02 PM CDT
heirloombulbs

Avid gardener and nurseryman Chris Wiesinger calls himself the "The Bulb Hunter" for his pursuit of heirloom bulbs and hardy, well-adapted but often forgotten landscape plant varieties. He's our guest this morning, Friday, November 4, on Talk at Ten, Marfa Public Radio's daily interview program.

Chris's book, Heirloom Bulbs for Today, published earlier this year by Bright Sky Press, provides a colorful and comprehensive overview of hunting for heirloom bulbs and their use in contemporary landscapes. Chris will join us by phone from his office in East Texas.

As Gene Bussell wrote in Southern Living magazine: "If you live in rural Texas and a young man knocks on your door and asks permission to dig bulbs he spotted blooming on your land, say yes. He'll be sharing them with grateful gardeners across the south."

West Texas Talk
Marfa Public Radio
Marfa Public Radio
See stories by Marfa Public Radio
Latest Episodes: